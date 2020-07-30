'We're not ready for another surge'

Media player
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Doctor's video diary of fight against pandemic
For the past two months a doctor in one of Pakistan’s busiest hospitals has kept a video diary for the BBC of the country’s struggle with coronavirus.
Healthcare workers were overwhelmed when cases spiked after the Eid festival at the end of May. Since then, infections have fallen significantly but officials are warning of the possibility of a new rise following more Eid celebrations later this week.
Dr Amara Khalid works at Mayo Hospital in Lahore.
Produced by Secunder Kermani
