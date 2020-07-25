South Koreans debate dog meat

Video

Traditionally dogs are eaten during the summer months in Korea. But with an increasing number of South Koreans owning dogs as pets, dog meat is becoming more controversial and the government is under pressure to ban it.

BBC Korea brought together South Koreans with different views on the matter.

Can they overcome their differences?

Produced by: David Cann

Filmed by: Jungmin Choi and Kevin Kim

Edited by: Kevin Kim and Jungmin Choi