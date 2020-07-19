'There is no such concentration camp in Xinjiang'

Video

China's ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, has denied reports that China is carrying out a programme of sterilisation of Uighur women in the western Xinjiang region.

Reports and eyewitness accounts have accused China of trying to reduce the Uighur population in Xinjiang by forced sterilisation.

Mr Liu was also confronted with drone footage that appears to show Uighurs being blindfolded and led to trains. He said he "did not know" what the video was showing.

See more: China's secret 'brainwashing' camps - BBC News

Inside China's 'thought transformation' camps - BBC News

Read more: China's hidden camps - BBC News