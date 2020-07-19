From snack cart to coronavirus cleaning unit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Women turn street food carts into disinfection units
Dozens of women in Afghanistan who were selling snacks around the capital, Kabul, found themselves jobless when lockdown closed their businesses.
So they had their solar-powered food carts converted into mobile disinfection units to help tackle the outbreak.
Video produced by Huong Ly and Trystan Young.
19 Jul 2020
