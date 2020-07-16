'It's just a girl looking for her mother'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Adoptee Kara Bos's search for her roots in South Korea

Kara Bos was adopted as a baby from South Korea. A court ruling has boosted her search for her birth parents.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 16 Jul 2020