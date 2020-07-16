'It's just a girl looking for her mother'

Video

In the first verdict of its kind, a South Korean court found that a woman adopted by an American couple almost four decades ago must be recognised as the daughter of an 85-year-old South Korean man.

The ruling provides hope for the thousands of Korean-born adoptees who want to know the identities of their birth parents.

But for Kara Bos, the adoptee who brought the case, it’s been a painful struggle that is still not over.

