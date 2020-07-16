'It's just a girl looking for her mother'

Media player
Adoptee Kara Bos's search for her roots in South Korea
In the first verdict of its kind, a South Korean court found that a woman adopted by an American couple almost four decades ago must be recognised as the daughter of an 85-year-old South Korean man.
The ruling provides hope for the thousands of Korean-born adoptees who want to know the identities of their birth parents.
But for Kara Bos, the adoptee who brought the case, it’s been a painful struggle that is still not over.
Produced by Hyung Kim and Julie YoonFilmed by Julie Yoon and Hosu LeeEdited by Kevin Kim and Julie Yoon
16 Jul 2020
