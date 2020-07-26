Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Saving India's traditional rice varieties
Modern 'hybrid' rice has become popular among Indian farmers due to its high yields. But the resulting seed is designed to be eaten, not replanted.
Indian scientist Debal Deb is on a mission to save thousands of traditional varieties bred over centuries to grow in specific conditions and which are in danger of disappearing.
Producer: Nikita Mandhani
Filmed and edited by Pritam Roy
-
26 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window