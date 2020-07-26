Saving India's traditional rice
Saving India's traditional rice varieties

Modern 'hybrid' rice has become popular among Indian farmers due to its high yields. But the resulting seed is designed to be eaten, not replanted.

Indian scientist Debal Deb is on a mission to save thousands of traditional varieties bred over centuries to grow in specific conditions and which are in danger of disappearing.

Producer: Nikita Mandhani

Filmed and edited by Pritam Roy

