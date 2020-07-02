Moment of Myanmar landslide captured on video

Media player
Myanmar jade mine landslide captured on video
More than 100 people have died after a landslide at a jade mining site in northern Myanmar.
A wave of mud triggered by heavy rain engulfed those collecting stones in the Hpakant area of Kachin state.
Myanmar is the world's biggest source of jade but its mines have seen numerous accidents, many involving people who scavenge for stones.
