'The darkest day for Hong Kong'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ai Weiwei: 'The darkest day for Hong Kong'

Artist and activist Ai Weiwei has warned lawyers and activists could be "disappeared or sentenced" after China passed a controversial security law giving it new powers over Hong Kong.

President Xi Jinping signed the law and it is being placed in Hong Kong's mini-constitution, criminalising sedition and effectively curtailing protests.

  • 30 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'This was a broad range of Hong Kongers'