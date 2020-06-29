Footage shows aftermath of deadly Pakistan attack
Militants have attacked the Pakistan stock exchange in Karachi, killing several people before police shot them dead.

They launched a grenade attack at the main gate to the building and opened fire, but police say they failed to make it to the trading floor.

Militants from the Baloch Liberation Army have said they were behind the attack.

