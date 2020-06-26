Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What happened on the India-China border?
The fallout from a deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops in a remote part of disputed Kashmir continues.
Satellite images suggest China has built new structures near the site of the clash, which left 20 Indian troops dead. Despite a promise to de-escalate, both sides are accusing the other of breaking agreements.
Many questions still remain about what happened and why - after no fatalities there for almost half a century.
The BBC's Ros Atkins has a close look at a story that's captured the world's attention.
-
26 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window