Inside Wuhan: Life after lockdown

On 8 April, the Chinese government lifted lockdown in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus pandemic began.

Two months on, 11 million people are still trying to restart their lives – and one Wuhan film-maker has set out to capture it.

How has Wuhan changed? And what can the rest of the world learn about life after lockdown?

You can watch the full story, Our World – Wuhan: Life After Lockdown on BBC News and BBC World News this weekend.

Producer: Natalia Zuo; Filmed by: Hong Chutian; Edited by: Natalia Zuo, Gordon Watt; Assistant Producer: Yitsing Wang; Executive Producers: Claire Williams, Adam Grimley, Howard Zhang