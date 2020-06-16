Media player
N Korea 'blows up liaison office in S Korea'
North Korea has blown up its joint liaison office with the South near the border town of Kaesong.
The destroyed site, which is in the North's territory, was opened in 2018 to help the two Koreas - technically in a state of war - to communicate.
16 Jun 2020
