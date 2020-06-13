Dalai Lama: 'We need compassion and humanity'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dalai Lama: 'Compassion and humanity important during coronavirus pandemic'

Who would you most like to have a lockdown video chat with?

BBC correspondent Justin Rowlatt checked back in with the Dalai Lama three years after meeting him in person.

The leader of Tibetan Buddhism said he saw reasons for optimism even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 13 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Dalai Lama's rapturous welcome