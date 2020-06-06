Is China bolder after Covid-19?

Media player
Coronavirus: Is China bolder in the wake of the pandemic?
While much of the world grapples with the medical, social and economic fallout from Covid-19, China - the country where the global pandemic began - says it now has the virus well under control.
From Hong Kong to the South China Sea, China is once again pushing ahead with what it sees as the pursuit of its national interest as it emerges from the crisis.
The BBC’s Paul Adams looks at why China might be taking action now.
Video: Olivia Lace-Evans
Graphics: Parveen Virdi
06 Jun 2020
