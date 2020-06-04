Media player
Singapore coronavirus: 'If there's a chance to help, I should take it'
Anthony Houlahan has been making the most of working from home during the partial lockdown in Singapore.
To keep himself active he's been working as a food delivery cyclist in his spare time, but donating everything he earns to a children's cancer charity.
Anthony is originally from Wales, but has lived in Singapore for many years and says this was a chance for him to give something back.
04 Jun 2020
