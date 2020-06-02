Media player
Coronavirus: The fears of India's tea workers in lockdown
India has the fifth largest economy in the world but its size hasn’t protected it from the impact of coronavirus and the lockdown that followed.
Unemployment has gone up by 120 million since March. One of the country’s biggest employers, the tea industry, has been hugely impacted.
02 Jun 2020
