Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cambodia's Angkor Wat Temple deserted in lockdown
Cambodia's Angkor Wat Temple is the largest religious monument in the world and in normal times would be teeming with tourists throughout the year - but now it is deserted.
Despite have very few reported cases of coronavirus, Cambodia's economy has taken a big hit as tourists stay away but the lockdown has allowed important restoration work to be done.
The Travel Show finds out more.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel
-
05 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window