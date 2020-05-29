Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Korean students return - but hugs are banned
Schools in South Korea are open, but only where there are no coronavirus infections.
That doesn't mean things are back to normal though: the pupils' day is punctuated with hand washing and temperature readings.
Our correspondent Laura Bicker spent the day with pupils at one school, who were happy to see their friends - but weren't allowed to hug them.
29 May 2020
