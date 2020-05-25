NZ earthquake hits during PM Ardern TV interview

Video

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was being interviewed live on TV on Monday morning when an earthquake hit.

The room could be seen shaking, and Ms Ardern looking briefly troubled, before carrying on with the interview, saying she was in a secure place and not under any hanging lights.

The 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck about 90km north of the capital, Wellington, at 08:00 local time (20:00 GMT Sunday). It was felt across the country, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

New Zealand sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire zone of seismic activity, so is regularly hit by earthquakes. Its buildings are designed to withstand such tremors.