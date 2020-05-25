The South Korean protester living in the sky

Video

For nearly a year, 61-year-old Kim Yong-hee, has being living on a 20-metre-high traffic tower in the centre in Seoul, South Korea. It’s the latest in a quarter-century of protests Mr Kim has made, fighting for workers’ rights at the multinational conglomerate Samsung.

Kim Yong-hee says he was fired by the global tech giant nearly 30 years ago, when he tried to form a trade union. He’s been protesting ever since and vows not to down till the company improves workers’ rights.

In a statement Samsung said, "the safety of Mr Kim is of our highest priority and we have engaged in negotiations. Contrary to certain allegations, Mr Kim was dismissed according to standing company regulations. Samsung regrets the current situation and is trying to resolve this issue.”