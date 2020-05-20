Cyclone Amphan batters India and Bangladesh

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amphan: Cyclone lashes India and Bangladesh
Parts of India and Bangladesh have been battered by Cyclone Amphan. Nearly three million people were evacuated - most of them in Bangladesh - before the severe storm hit. Covid-19 and social-distancing measures have made mass evacuations more difficult for authorities, with shelters unable to be used to full capacity.
Read more: Cyclone wreaks deadly havoc in India and Bangladesh
-
20 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window