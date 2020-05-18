Media player
Hong Kong: Lawmakers carried out during parliament brawl
A number of pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong were dragged out of the chamber during a row about a Chinese national anthem bill.
The bill would criminalise disrespect of the anthem.
Legislators were in dispute over the leadership of a key committee, which would affect the bill's progress.
18 May 2020
