Afghanistan: Old political rivals sign deal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Afghanistan's old political rivals sign deal

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah have signed a power-sharing deal, ending months of political uncertainty.

Mr Ghani will stay on as president while both men will choose an equal number of ministers.

Dr Abdullah will lead peace talks with the Taliban, should they get under way.

  • 17 May 2020
Go to next video: Kabul clinic cares for babies after attack