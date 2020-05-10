'Crushing the curve'

Video

As coronavirus spread outside China, South Korea was at risk of becoming among the world's worst affected countrie.

The southern city of Daegu was an initial hotspot.

But the country managed to avoid the peaks and fatalities seen elsewhere due to the government's implementation of an aggressive test, trace and contain policy.

Laura Bicker reports on how technology proved vital in tracing the infected.

A tracking app using GPS on mobile phones paired with CCTV footage managed to identify Covid-19 carriers and notify people in recent contact and at risk.