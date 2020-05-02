Kim Jong-un 'opens fertiliser factory'

Media player
Kim Jong-un: North Korean leader appears in public, says state media
Kim Jong-un has appeared in public for the first time in 20 days, North Korean state media says.
KCNA news agency reports that the North Korean leader cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory.
02 May 2020
