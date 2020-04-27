Media player
Coronavirus: New Zealand has stopped virus transmission - PM Ardern
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the country has stopped widespread community transmission of coronavirus.
She said the last few cases needed to be hunted down and warned New Zealanders to remain vigilant to avoid a second wave of cases.
27 Apr 2020
