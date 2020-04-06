'Tooth Fairy and Easter bunny 'essential workers'
Jacinda Ardern: 'Tooth Fairy and Easter bunny are essential workers'

The New Zealand prime minister made a special Easter announcement as her country battles coronavirus.

  • 06 Apr 2020
