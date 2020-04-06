'Superstorm' Harold hits Vanuatu after killing 27
A cyclone bringing winds of 135mph (215km/h) has arrived in the Pacific nation of Vanuatu.

Cyclone Harold is a category five storm - the most severe - and has already killed 27 people in the neighbouring Solomon Islands.

