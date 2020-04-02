Coronavirus: Treehouse isolation for some in India

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Why some people with symptoms in India are living in trees
Many thousands of people in India have left cities and returned to their villages amid a nationwide lockdown order which has caused confusion and anger.
Now some people in rural communities are having to self-isolate in treehouses to avoid spreading the disease to vulnerable relatives.
Political activist and award-winning author Arundhati Roy spoke to BBC World Service radio news programme Newshour about the situation.
-
02 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-52129158/coronavirus-why-some-people-with-symptoms-in-india-are-living-in-treesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window