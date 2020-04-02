How China's using surveillance to fight coronavirus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: How China's using surveillance to tackle outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic may have emerged in China, but the country now has fewer cases than the US, Italy and Spain.

The Chinese government has used tools such as phone tracking to control the outbreak. Other countries are starting to look at similar technological solutions.

But how does China's controversial surveillance system work and can state intervention on this scale be justified?

Reporter: Joe Tidy

  • 02 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'Not a holiday': Quarantine in a five-star hotel