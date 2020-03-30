Britons stranded in the Philippines

Video

Joe Caswell, a 24-year-old graduate from the Wirral, was on a round-the-word backpacking trip for seven months.

But that adventure came to an abrupt halt in the Philippines when the country was put under strict quarantine measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 on 15 March.

Travel restrictions mean hundreds of foreign travellers remain stranded across the archipelago of more than 7,000 islands.