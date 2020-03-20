Olympic flame lit at empty ceremony in Japan

Media player
Tokyo 2020: Olympic flame lit at empty ceremony
A plane carrying the Olympic flame has arrived at Japan's Matsushima defence force base.
While there were many spectators to welcome the plane from Athens, the Olympic cauldron was lit in a small ceremony without a crowd, amid coronavirus fears.
Three-time Olympic gold medallists, Judo champion, Tadahiro Nomura and wrestler Saori Yoshida lit the cauldron together.
Organisers say at this stage, the Games will still go on.
20 Mar 2020
