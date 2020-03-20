What does kids TV look like in North Korea?
North Korean children get 30 minutes of dedicated programming every day, but it's all carefully crafted to suit the country's defiant, military-first philosophy.

BBC Monitoring's North Korea expert Alistair Coleman takes a look.

