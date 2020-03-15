Coronavirus: South Korea seeing a 'stabilising trend'
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, the South Korean Foreign Minister, Kang Kyung-wha, says she thinks extensive testing has been the key to South Korea's low coronovirus fatality rate, and that governments have the responsibility to "guard against panic".

  • 15 Mar 2020
