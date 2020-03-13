Thai opposition takes to streets in rare protest

Video

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters in Thailand have marched on the country's parliament in protest against the government of retired General Prayuth Chan-ocha,

Mr Prayuth led a military coup six years ago and was elected as a civilian prime minister last year after a disputed vote.

Some protesters, many of them students, wore black to commemorate what they describe as the death of democracy.

The protesters' anger has been fuelled by the banning last month of the popular opposition party Future Forward.