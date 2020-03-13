New Zealand has 'fundamentally changed' since attacks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christchurch mosque attacks: NZ has 'fundamentally changed' says PM
New Zealand has "fundamentally changed" since the Christchurch mosque attacks one year ago, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said.
Fifty-one people died when a gunman attacked two mosques last March.
Hundreds of people from the mosques attended a joint prayer meeting at the Horncastle Arena in the city to mark the anniversary.
-
13 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-51867183/christchurch-mosque-attacks-nz-has-fundamentally-changed-says-pmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window