New Zealand has 'fundamentally changed' since attacks
Christchurch mosque attacks: NZ has 'fundamentally changed' says PM

New Zealand has "fundamentally changed" since the Christchurch mosque attacks one year ago, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said.

Fifty-one people died when a gunman attacked two mosques last March.

Hundreds of people from the mosques attended a joint prayer meeting at the Horncastle Arena in the city to mark the anniversary.

  • 13 Mar 2020
