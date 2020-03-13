'I can't forgive my attacker'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Christchurch mosques shooting victim one-year on

Fifty-one people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques during Friday prayers.

Wasseim and his daughter were at the Al Noor mosque at the time.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary this coming Sunday, Wasseim spoke of the challenges of their recovery.

  • 13 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Flowers and haka: Christchurch's tribute