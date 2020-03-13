'I can't forgive my attacker'

Media player
Christchurch mosques shooting victim one-year on
Fifty-one people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques during Friday prayers.
Wasseim and his daughter were at the Al Noor mosque at the time.
Ahead of the one-year anniversary this coming Sunday, Wasseim spoke of the challenges of their recovery.
13 Mar 2020
