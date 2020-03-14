The 'cult' blamed for S Korea's virus outbreak

Shincheonji and coronavirus: The mysterious 'cult' church blamed for S Korea's outbreak
As South Korea continues to do battle with its coronavirus outbreak, one mysterious religious sect has been singled out and become a public target.
Thousands of positive cases have been found in the country, many of which are linked to Shincheonji Church, a secretive group some say is more like a cult.
The group has in recent weeks apologised for its role in the outbreak, and says it's been co-operating with authorities. But officials say some members still refuse to be tested.
What exactly is this church, and how could its unique practices have caused a viral epidemic in the country?
Video by Tessa Wong.
