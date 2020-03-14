The 'cult' blamed for S Korea's virus outbreak
As South Korea continues to do battle with its coronavirus outbreak, one mysterious religious sect has been singled out and become a public target.

Thousands of positive cases have been found in the country, many of which are linked to Shincheonji Church, a secretive group some say is more like a cult.

The group has in recent weeks apologised for its role in the outbreak, and says it's been co-operating with authorities. But officials say some members still refuse to be tested.

What exactly is this church, and how could its unique practices have caused a viral epidemic in the country?

Video by Tessa Wong.

  • 14 Mar 2020
