Going to meet the son I thought was dead
Fifteen years after he lost contact with his mother, an Indonesian migrant worker has been reunited with his mother thanks to a BBC report.

After his parents separated, Iwan was living with his dad in Malaysia. As a child he ran away due to conflict at home and lost contact with his family.

Without identity documents he couldn’t seek help or go home until now.

  • 09 Mar 2020
