Going to meet the son I thought was dead

Going to meet the migrant son I thought was dead
Fifteen years after he lost contact with his mother, an Indonesian migrant worker has been reunited with his mother thanks to a BBC report.
After his parents separated, Iwan was living with his dad in Malaysia. As a child he ran away due to conflict at home and lost contact with his family.
Without identity documents he couldn’t seek help or go home until now.
09 Mar 2020
Share
