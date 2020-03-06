Watch Vietnam's hit coronavirus handwashing song

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Vietnam's handwashing song goes global
Authorities around the world are trying to hammer home the message that we have to wash our hands to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus.
In Vietnam, they've produced a music video along with a dance challenge - the tune has taken the country by storm and has since gone global.
-
06 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-51764846/coronavirus-vietnam-s-handwashing-song-goes-globalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window