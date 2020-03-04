Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Afghan conflict: Trump hails 'very good talk' with Taliban leader
US President Donald Trump says he has had a "very good talk" with a Taliban leader amid concerns over the future of a deal aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan.
Days after the US signed its landmark agreement with the Taliban, fighting resumed in the country.
-
04 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-51735322/afghan-conflict-trump-hails-very-good-talk-with-taliban-leaderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window