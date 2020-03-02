S Korean church apologises for coronavirus spread

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Shincheonji Church leader apologises for spread
The leader of Shincheonji has apologised for the church's role in the spread of coronavirus across South Korea.
A vast majority of the country's positive cases are linked to the religious group.
-
02 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-51714632/coronavirus-shincheonji-church-leader-apologises-for-spreadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window