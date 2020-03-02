Virus-hit Korean church: 'We're often persecuted'
Coronavirus: South Korea's Shincheonji Church claims 'persecution'

Shincheonji Church is at the epicentre of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak, with a vast majority of the country's positive cases linked to the religious group.

In recent weeks the sect has become a target of public suspicion, particularly for its secretive practices which include followers hiding their identities as church members.

The BBC's Laura Bicker spoke to Kim Shin-chang, the group's director of ministry of international missions, and asked if the group's secrecy hindered authorities' efforts to stem the outbreak.

