Virus-hit Korean church: 'We're often persecuted'

Video

Shincheonji Church is at the epicentre of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak, with a vast majority of the country's positive cases linked to the religious group.

In recent weeks the sect has become a target of public suspicion, particularly for its secretive practices which include followers hiding their identities as church members.

The BBC's Laura Bicker spoke to Kim Shin-chang, the group's director of ministry of international missions, and asked if the group's secrecy hindered authorities' efforts to stem the outbreak.