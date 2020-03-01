Women's rights 'at the front' of Taliban talks

Media player
Women's rights will be 'at the front' of Taliban talks, says Afghan government spokesman
After the United States signed a historic agreement with the Taliban, an Afghan government spokesman has said women’s rights will be at the forefront of discussions with the Taliban about the country’s future.
Speaking to the BBC's Secunder Kermani, Hamdullah Mohib, the National Security Advisor to the Afghan President, was asked whether a partial truce - that has been in place for the past week - would continue.
01 Mar 2020
