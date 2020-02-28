Asia Bibi: 'I kept thinking, what is happening to me?'

Video

Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian woman who spent years on death row after being convicted of blasphemy, has recounted her ordeal.

In 2009, a long-standing dispute with neighbours culminated in a group of local women accusing her of insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

She told the BBC's Mishal Husain that she cried for a week when she was taken to prison.

Ms Bibi also recalled how it felt being reunited with her family - and gave her message to Pakistan's government.

