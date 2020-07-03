Media player
Bringing the Jaguar back to Argentina's wetlands
Jaguars are the largest big cats in South America but their numbers have declined dramatically over the decades due to hunting and deforestation.
Now the project, Rewilding Argentina, is seeking to reintroduce them to the country's wetlands.
The Travel Show's Mike Corey went to Ibera National Park to find out more and help feed one of the big cats.
This film was made before the coronavirus lockdown.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.
