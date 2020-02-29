Under the ashes

Media player
Philippines Taal volcano: Residents return to devastated homes
In January 2020, Taal volcano in the Philippines erupted, sending a thick column of ash kilometres into the sky.
With the alert level now reduced by the authorities, evacuated residents have been allowed to briefly return to their homes to inspect the damage and search for missing relatives.
Warning: you may find some of the images in this report distressing.
Video by Howard Johnson and Virma Simonette.
29 Feb 2020
