Searching for loved ones after volcano eruption

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Philippines volcano: Residents return to visit island
In January 2020, Taal volcano erupted in the Philippines, sending a thick column of ash kilometres into the sky.
Thousands of people were evacuated from surrounding areas as seismologists warned of the possibility of further hazardous eruptions.
With the alert level now reduced by the authorities, residents have briefly returned to their homes to inspect the damage.
Warning: you may find some of the images in this report distressing.
Video by Howard Johnson and Virma Simonette.
-
28 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-51660902/philippines-volcano-residents-return-to-visit-islandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window