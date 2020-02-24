Drone captures massive mask queue in S Korea

Video

A drone has captured footage of hundreds of South Koreans queuing for masks in Daegu, one of the epicentres of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Emart supermarket in the Chilseong district of the city is offering discounted masks for Daegu residents.

South Korea has the largest number of Covid-19 cases outside of China, with more than 760 people infected. A large number of them are in or near Daegu, which is South Korea's fourth largest city.

So far the country's biggest virus clusters have been linked to a hospital and a religious group near the city.

Original drone footage by The Maeil Shinmun.